Looking for another star act to follow Britney Spears on Blackpool Tower Festival Headland

Blackpool is hoping to attract another star to perform on the Tower Festival Headland next year.

Chief executive Neil Jack said there were already three interested parties in discussions with the council to stage a concert as part of the Illuminations Switch-on weekend.

Read more Britney drives fans crazy with Blackpool show – in pictures



This year saw US singer Britney Spears perform on the headland.

The council hopes to bring in more revenue in future from the Switch-on.

Mr Jack said: "There are three players at the table in terms of how we can make money out of the weekend.

"They are looking at options for using the stage while it is in place, potentially for the Thursday, Saturday or Sunday.

"These are all players who can bring a star to the resort who can fill an arena.

"We are hoping to announce something early so we can support the hoteliers."

The talks were revealed after finance chiefs said it was hoped the Switch-on weekend would boost council coffers by at least £175,000 next year, partly thanks to shared ticketing arrangements with potential promotors.

Mr Jack added: "We will also continue to have the Golden Circle at the Switch-on which will raise £30,000, with the rest of the Switch-on tickets free of charge as usual."

It is also hoped to bring in £250,000 in additional contributions to the Illuminations from potential sponsorship or by creating a town-wide business improvement district (BID).

There is already a town centre BID in Blackpool which sees businesses contribute to events which boost trade.

The Fylde coast is already set to welcome global stars Kylie Minogue and Rod Stewart to Lytham Festival next summer.