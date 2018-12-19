Look out for new parking rules at Blackpool Prom hotel

Permission has been given to enable the introduction of a parking control system at a prominent Blackpool hotel.

Advertisement consent has been granted by Blackpool Council for The Grand Hotel on North Promenade, which operated as The Hilton until being taken over by the Britannia Group earlier this year, to install 22 signs instructing drivers about new charges.

The scheme will also include two ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras mounted on poles.

The application, made by Birmingham-based Smart Parking, had sought approval for 27 signs setting out parking charges and regulations.

But the council refused permission for five of the signs because these "would create a cluttered and poor quality appearance which would be significantly detrimental to the visual appearance of the site."

However the applicant said it had "tried to keep the amount of signage to a minimum".

Charges will apply round the clock, every day of the week, and range from £1 per hour to £5 for more than four hours, and £2 overnight from 6pm until 8am.

Fines of £100, or £60 if paid within 14 days, will be levied on drivers who fail to pay.

A parking control scheme also operates at the Norbreck Hotel on Queens Promenade which is also owned by Britannia.