Law team's £8m boost thanks to childcare work

The new corporate team at Vincents Solicitors has got off to a flying start, closing more than £8m in deals in its first three months.

The new team, led by recently appointed Head of Corporate Matthew Scott has supported the sale or acquisition of eight nursery and childcare businesses across the UK.

Working closely with Preston-based business broker Redwood Dowling Kerr, Vincents facilitated a mixture of share, asset and property sales, plus share and asset acquisitions, for nursery owners in London, Manchester, Surrey, the North East and Norfolk.

Lytham-based Matthew, who specialises in nursery and care home transactions and has more than 200 sales under his belt, said: “We’ve had a very busy start to life at Vincents and it’s great to get all eight across the line so quickly.

“Each transaction represents a business owner who has been able to achieve their aims, whether through expansion or disposal, with the reassurance of a highly experienced team supporting them through it.

“One of my ambitions at Vincents is to bridge that gap for SMEs who want to secure the best deal but assume they need to go to Manchester or London for their advisory team. “Clearly that’s not the case and, together with one of the UK’s most active brokers in RDK, we are working to facilitate more corporate deals than ever before.”

Andrew Steen, Sales and Marketing director of RDK, said: “As the UK’s leading childcare broker we deliver results for our clients through our high standards of service and, as such, only work with solicitors who provide our clients with the same high quality levels of client service.

"Given the volume of childcare transactions he has undertaken, Matthew is one of the most experienced lawyers in this sector in the country.

“His understanding of the particular intricacies and challenges and his dealings with the specific regulatory requirements within childcare transactions, allow Matthew to protect and guide clients with utmost care.”