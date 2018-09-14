Last chance to have your say on Wyre's blueprint for the future

It’s now or never for people in Wyre to have their say on the area’s local plan, which sets the planning strategy for the borough until 2031.

The important guide, which will detail policies for managing development, including the allocation of land for housing and employment, has been sent out by Wyre Council for public consultation.

The draft version got 763 comments and now, after modifications, it is out for consultation again until 5pm on October 24.

The council has come under fire in recent years for not having a plan to guide development, and in 2016 was criticised by a government inspector, who said the it had been unable to show it had a five-year supply of housing land, as required by Whitehall. It was blamed for developers’ success in pushing through controversial large housing schemes such as Lambs Road.

Coun Michael Vincent said delays in the plan were beyond the council’s control as the process was complex and partly relied on outside agencies. He said: “If people have a view they need to express it. This is now or never.”