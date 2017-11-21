Last call for Wyre business awards night

Time is running out for businesses to get tickets for the Wyre Business Awards.

The event at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood on November 30, is heading towards being sold out, organisers say, but some spaces are still available.

Nominations have been received for fifteen different awards that recognise all types and sizes of businesses in the area.

The black tie gala dinner aims to celebrate the best that Wyre has to offer and tickets are still available from the Marine Hall priced at £35 or £300 for a table of 10.

The main event sponsors for 2017 are announced as NPL Estates, Regenda Homes and Blackpool-based Links Signs and Graphics.

Planning and economic development portfolio holder at Wyre Council, CounPeter Murphy said: “It is a great opportunity for Wyre businesses to join in our celebration event by coming along and enjoy a good night out with their colleagues and the Wyre business community.”

Robert McFarlane, chairman of NPL group said: “NPL Group are delighted to be a main sponsor for the Wyre Business Awards 2017 for the second year in a row. ”

For more details and tickets visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wyreawards or contact regeneration@wyre.gov.uk