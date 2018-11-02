Land deal could bring 100 new jobs to Blackpool

Have your say

Blackpool Council is poised to sell a parcel of land for the development of business units in a move which could help create 100 new jobs in the resort.

Councillors are being asked to approve the sale of a site off Hawking Place in Bispham to enable the expansion of the Blackpool Technology Park.

The four-and-half acre plot already has a built access road past the Royal Mail Distribution Centre.

Following a marketing drive, two offers were received for the site.

A report to the council's executive committee says: "The release of land at Blackpool North will enable the development of new business units completing the development at Blackpool Technology Park.

"This new development is expected to create 100 new jobs in Blackpool."

If the disposal of the land is agreed, development will take place in phases with initial designs suggesting three buildings would be built over a five year programme.

The most recent addition to the area was the £7m new Royal Mail centre which opened in 2015 employing around 260 staff.

Other recent developments in the area include new Department for Work and Pensions offices on Faraday Way.