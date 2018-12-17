Lancashire pride at chartered accountants' annual dinner

More than 200 business people and professionals gathered to celebrate Lancashire at ICAEW Lancashire and South Lakeland Professionals’ Dinner.

President Hamish Hamilton hosted the event at The Village Hotel, Blackpool. In his address he referenced the importance of trust with five fundamental principles: integrity, objectivity, competence, confidentiality and professionalism or, put simply, doing the right thing - the keys to building trustworthy organisations.

Hamish said: “I am proud to come from a region where, hard work, to be the best you can be, and looking after our fellow man is still at the core of its psyche and where social mobility is still promoted.

"If we stick to these principles, I am sure we will create opportunities”.

The guest speaker was Alexis Conran, of BBC Three’s Real Hustle. Alexis emphasised the importance of security.

Deputy President of ICAEW, Fiona Wilkinson, was guest of honour and regional presidents from across the UK were also in attendance.

The evening was backed by Harrison Drury Solicitors, Rowan Finance, Leonard Curtis Business Solutions, Rosebud, AIB, Mattioli Woods plc and Mercia Fund Managers.