Lancashire choir in good voice

Lancashire workers really have something to sing about...

A team from BAE Systems has been crowned winners of the 2017 Hallé Corporate Choir Competition.

BAE Systems choir

The competition – which took place at The Stoller Hall at Chethams School of Music in Manchester – featured choirs from organisations across the North West.

Each choir performed two Christmas themed songs.

BAE Systems, which has sites at Warton and Samlesbury, entered the competition for the first time this year.

It was the largest choir in the competition with 37 singers.

“We’re all still in a state of shock and heighted emotion .”

Now they have won a spot at a major Christmas concert.

The choir performed arrangements of Winter Wonderland and Ding Dong Merrily on High.

Judge Mathew Hamilton explained that they had awarded the prize to BAE Systems as when they performed, “everyone in the room was so thrilled to be there listening to them”.

Jane Cleator, member of the BAE Systems choir, said: “We didn’t really know what to expect from the competition, so the aim was just to perform to the best of our ability and enjoy the occasion.

“It was a thrill to sing on stage at The Stoller Hall with its amazing acoustics and ambience, together with the enthusiastic and talented Rory Johnston, our Hallé Conductor.”

She added: “I think it’s fair to say that we’re all still in a state of shock and heightened emotion – we just didn’t expect to win.

“It will be a dream come true to perform at the Bridgewater Hall and a proud moment for us all.”

The competition featured more choirs than ever before this year, with other entrants coming from DLA Piper, GE Capital, The Nightingale Centre (part of South Manchester Hospital), PwC, Siemens Plc, Together and TransPennine Express.

As winners, the BAE Systems choir will now perform in the Hallé’s A Swingin’ Christmas concert alongside the Hallé at The Bridgewater Hall on Thursday December 21.

Gary Williams will join Roderick Dunk and the Hallé for a selection of swingin’, big-band inspired seasonal favourites.

They include: White Christmas, Sleigh Ride, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Jingle Bells, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Let It Snow, Frosty The Snowman and more.

It also features the Hallé Youth Training Choir.