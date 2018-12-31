Lancashire businesses urged to lead at Northern Powerhouse conference

Business leaders are being urged to play their role in making the Northern Powerhouse a success in a major conference in February.

The Great Northern Conference 2019 aims to put policy and commerce leaders on a platform to shape the future of the North’s economy.

And Lancashire’s businesses are being urged to get involved to make sure that the education, skills, transport and business support systems are in place to allow the region to reach its full potential.

The event on February 26 at the Royal Armouries in Leeds is being backed by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, banking group CYBG and trains group LNER.

The event will hear from former Chancellor George Osborne and leading economist Lord O’Neill, who together came up with the Northern Powerhouse five years ago.

CYBG banking group’s chief executive officer, David Duffy, and Siemens UK’s chief executive officer, Professor Juergen Maier will also be present.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said: “Colleagues from the Government and I will be speaking at the Great Northern Conference and helping lead debate to ensure we are answering the big question of how to drive productivity.

“As the most recent figures show, many areas have been increasing productivity, but as we improve transport connectivity across Pennines and invest through the Industrial Strategy, this progress must be accelerated.

"This agenda in the New Year needs to be front and centre in the domestic political debate. This is not just about a greater and ambitious North, but building a greater country.”

CYBG’s David Duffy said: “Yorkshire Bank has a proud of history of supporting businesses across the North of England and we know just what a critical time this is for discussing our future economic strategy.

"Delivering on the promise of a Northern Powerhouse has never been more important and businesses across the region, particularly small and medium enterprises, desperately need to see plans for infrastructure, skills, business finance and political devolution come to pass.”