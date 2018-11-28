Lancashire business leader calls for clarity whatever Brexit deal is agreed

Lancashire business leaders have weighed into the debate over Theresa May’s draft Brexit deal as the Prime Minister faces a battle to get it accepted.

Tory former defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon has said he cannot support the deal and Mrs May faced difficult questions in the Commons. Even US president Donald Trump slammed the deal.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “It’s just one more step on a long road for businesses exhausted by three years of nonstop political debate and growing uncertainty. If the agreement clears the political hurdles ahead, there can be no pause for breath, and no let-up in the negotiations.

“The fact is that businesses still need clarity and precision on the terms of trade they will face with the EU and many other countries within a matter of months. Firms need clarity and precision on who they can hire, what rules they need to follow, and what more the government will do to support them through this period of change.

“The businesses that power our communities do not want to face the chaos of a messy and disorderly exit.”