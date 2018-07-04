KFC - will supply chain issues affect Lancashire?

Bosses at KFC have reassured Lancashire's chicken fans that restaurants in the area should be operating as normal after recent supply chain problems.

Last weekend, several restaurants, mostly in the south west of England, closed on Saturday after telling customers they were experiencing “delivery issues”.

The closures sparked fears among finger, lickin' chicken lovers who were worried the company would face months of disruption.

But customers who have their hearts set on a "Zinger" burger, have been reassured that the issues were short-lived.

A spokesman for the company said: "All issues are now resolved so all restaurants in Lancashire area should be operating as usual."

The KFC at Preston Docks confirmed they had not experienced any recent supply-chain problems.