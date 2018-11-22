Kevin the Carrot: Blackpool mum and daughter brave freezing temperatures to bag Kevin

A mum and her daughter braved freezing temperatures this morning to get their hands on a giant Kevin the Carrot soft toy.

Shantelle Staff coaxed her mum out of bed at 6am to be first in line at the Aldi store in Oxford Square, Blackpool.

Chantelle scooped the whole range of limited edition Kevin the Carrot toys.

The 21-year-old, who booked a day off work in order to bag the cuddly carrot, said she was "even more excited than on Christmas morning".

She said she 'jumped' out of bed before dawn because she couldn't "bear the thought of missing out on him".

She said: "I couldn't sleep, I was worried about not getting up in time. I couldn't bear the thought of missing out on him."

Shantelle, who works as a photographer, tried to spread the joy by waking up her mum and younger sister and pleaded with them to join her.

Kevin had to buckle up for his drive home with Chantelle.

Her mum politely declined but promised to join her later.

Undeterred, Shantelle made her own way to the supermarket and was relieved to discover she was the first customer on the scene.

But after setting up camp in the deserted Aldi car park, she was soon to be joined by a familiar face.

She said: "When I arrived at 6.30am, I was the only one there. It was pitch black and freezing and I was waiting for my mum to show up.

"But after about 15 minutes, a man came into the car park and started walking towards me.

"It turned out we remembered each other from queuing for Kevin last Christmas! He's a massive Kevin the Carrot fan too.

"We were the only ones there last year, but today more people showed up. There were a good number of us. It's all good fun."

Shantelle's mum Karen arrived shortly afterwards with flasks of hot coffee.

Karen said: "She didn't need perking up. I've never seen her so excited. She's mad. She's like a big kid on Christmas morning.

"But it's all good fun and it's for a good cause. I'm glad I joined her. It was lovely to see her so happy.

"Her face lit up when she got her hands on Kevin, Katie and the little ones. She even loves the evil parsnip."

Shantelle now boasts the complete collection of Kevin the Carrot toys, having beaten the crowds to the limited edition toys for the last three years.

She said: "I don't know what it is about Kevin. I just love him. Every time the advert comes on TV, it just makes me smile.

"I love his wife Katie and his children. It's just a lovely thing."

She added: "I'm already excited for next year. I hope they bring out a giant Katie carrot!"