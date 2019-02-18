Karl Oyston in dispute with Blackpool FC as saga rumbles on

Former Blackpool FC chairman Karl Oyston is involved in a dispute with the club that will once again see a judge required to step in.

An employment tribunal is scheduled to take place in Manchester on Wednesday and Thursday. The tribunal was unable to confirm the nature of the dispute.

It comes after a High Court judge last week ruled that the club should be placed in the hands of receivers, paving the way for it to be sold.

It means Mr Oyston's father, owner Owen Oyston, is no longer in day-to-day control of Blackpool FC.

The court-appointed receivers will discharge Owen's club assets, as well as those of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Ltd, formerly Segesta Ltd, which owns the club and other assets.

The move will ensure that a £25m debt to minority shareholder Valeri Belokon is paid, after previous payment deadlines were missed and efforts to serve Owen with an order to pay up were unsuccessful.