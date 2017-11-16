Jobs adding up at Blackpool accountants

The Tax Centre of Excellence will service more than 30,000 clients nationwide across the Optionis Group’s portfolio of businesses.

Read more: Business



A Blackpool accountants is set to create 17 new jobs as it gears up for expansion following a merger at the start of this year.

Nixon Williams, the Blackpool-based Top 50+50 accountancy firm, is to create the jobs to grow its tax operations.

The company, which is part of the Optionis Group, the largest provider of accountancy services to contractors in the UK, is launching a new division called the Tax Centre of Excellence, to meet rising demand from clients.

The new jobs range from apprentice clerks to senior tax advisers and will be based at Nixon Williams’ office off Amy Johnston Way at Squires Gate office.

The new positions will see the total headcount at Nixon Williams’ Calder Court head office increase to 100.

Vic Kelly of Nixon Williams said: “The creation of the Tax Centre of Excellence is part of our ongoing commitment to our headquarters in Blackpool, which has grown significantly in recent years following the acquisition of Nixon Williams by Sovereign Capital in September 2014 and subsequent merger with Optionis Group in January this year.

“The Tax Centre of Excellence demonstrates our commitment to contractors, freelancers and self-employed business owners and will serve 30,000 clients across Optionis Group businesses.”

He added: “We are looking for local people to apply for a range of jobs, from entry level apprentice clerks up to senior tax advisers.

“These are high quality jobs with training and career progression opportunities.”

Nixon Williams has a fee income of £5.67m, up 6.2 per cent in the most recent financial year.

Other Optionis Group companies include SJD Accountancy, ClearSky Contractor Accounting, Parasol Group and Brian Alfred.

The firm was originally set up in 1995 by Alan Williams and Andrew Nixon after they saw a gap in the contractor market.