Jeweller sparkles in young awards win

Gabrielle McNamara, general manager at family-owned Leonard Dews jewellers in Blackpool, has scooped the Leadership Award at the inaugural Sub36 Awards.

Sub36 Awards were organised to celebrate and encourage the next generation of entrepreneurs and business stars in the region.

The awards are open to anyone under the age of 36.

She said: “What an amazing experience, I was thrilled to be shortlisted, but to win is incredible.

“I have been working at Leonard Dews since July 2013, it’s a fantastic business. I’m passionate about letting people know about the amazing things going on here at the moment, and what we have planned for the future.

“Michael Hyman, our managing director, has always been incredibly supportive, but so has the entire team. I started out working in sales, but have managed to work my way up, grow and learn on the job.”

Sub36, run by Lancashire Business View, was launched at BAE Systems’ Academy for Skills and Knowledge at Samlesbury, as a rebrand of Lancashire Business View’s ‘Young Uns’. The ceremony was held at the Winter Gardens.