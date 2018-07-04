It's roasting out... and inside at one Fylde pie restaurant

A Blackpool family business which brought a traditional dish to Cleveleys has launched an unusual twist on another British favourite.

Lindsay and Bryan Andrew who opened Charlie James Pie and Mash on Victoria Road West in December to bring Cockney-style pie and mash to the resort, are now offering Sunday Lunch pies.

Lindsay said the young business was doing well: “Launched on Father’s Day, where the restaurant was full to capacity for both sittings, the new two course Sunday Lunch menu has proved to be a hit.

Included in the price is a choice of hand pressed Sunday roast beef pie, roast chicken pie or a vegan spring veg and sausage pie all served with a platter of homemade Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, carrots and gravy. You then get a choice of dessert.”

Lindsay opened the eatery to have a business compatible with caring for six-year-old son Charlie James.