Investment opportunity in Blackpool

This substantial investment property is up for sale via auction.
It comprises a leased dog groomers’ business and five self-contained permanent flats.
It is situated in a busy all-year-round trading location on the South Shore.
To the ground floor is the shop, a boiler room and a separate entrance leading to one of the residential flats, which comprises a lounge/kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom including a bath with shower over.
The first-floor houses two flats.
The first has two bedrooms along with a lounge/diner, galley-style fitted kitchen and bathroom with a three-piece suite.
The other has one bedroom, an open-plan lounge/kitchen, shower and toilet.
There are also two flats to the second floor.
The first has two bedrooms, a lounge, fitted kitchen and bathroom.
The other has one bedroom, open-plan lounge/kitchen, shower and toilet.
Externally, there is a yard to the rear, and to the lower ground floor is a cellar.
Price: By auction from £170,000
Address: Station Terrace, Blackpool, FY4 1HT
Agents: Kenrick & Co Commercial Estate Agents - 01253 627770