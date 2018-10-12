Investment opportunity in Blackpool

Have your say

This substantial investment property is up for sale via auction.

It comprises a leased dog groomers’ business and five self-contained permanent flats.

Station Terrace,Blackpool, FY4 1HT

It is situated in a busy all-year-round trading location on the South Shore.

To the ground floor is the shop, a boiler room and a separate entrance leading to one of the residential flats, which comprises a lounge/kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom including a bath with shower over.

The first-floor houses two flats.

The first has two bedrooms along with a lounge/diner, galley-style fitted kitchen and bathroom with a three-piece suite.

The other has one bedroom, an open-plan lounge/kitchen, shower and toilet.

There are also two flats to the second floor.

The first has two bedrooms, a lounge, fitted kitchen and bathroom.

The other has one bedroom, open-plan lounge/kitchen, shower and toilet.

Externally, there is a yard to the rear, and to the lower ground floor is a cellar.

Price: By auction from £170,000

Address: Station Terrace, Blackpool, FY4 1HT

Agents: Kenrick & Co Commercial Estate Agents - 01253 627770