Investment house show strong growth

A North West investments house, part of a group founded in 2010 by Fleetwood born Ian Currie (pictured)with colleagues, said it had experienced strong growth in 2018.

The Liverpool-based boutique, multi-asset value investment specialist, saw assets under management increasing by 70 per cent to significantly in excess of £0.5bn.

Seneca IM bosses said its growth had been driven by a combination of new monies from existing and additional investors. Seneca’s investors include financial advisers, discretionary fund managers, private investors and institutional investors, drawn from across the UK.

The asset growth was emblematic, the company said, of Seneca IM’s ambition to expand its business and presence in the North of England and beyond.

David Thomas, chief executive, said: “Evidently the company is in a transformational period, and it’s encouraging to see consumers and intermediaries alike are drawn to Seneca IM’s multi-asset offering as a part of their portfolios.

“It is all the more pleasing that this growth has been achieved against a background of the increased uncertainty in markets.”