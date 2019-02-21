International Women's Day: Pink Link Lancashire event at Ribby Hall Village calls for better balance for women in business

Have your say

Lancashire women in business will be playing their part in raising awareness for 'Balance for Better' the theme behind this year's International Women's Day.

Hosted by Blackpool based networking partnership Pink Link Ltd, more than 120 women will swap their offices for Ribby Hall Village on March 8 to help mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

Pink Link Ltd members L to R Elizabeth Manford of The Wax House, Jane Hugo of Streetlife, Susan Cranswick of Angels DCS, Julie Maughan of Woodhouse Opticians, Rachel Riches of Village Hotels, Melissa Toland of Time For You, Wendy Jackson of Fylde Tuition, Chairman Anne Cheetham MBE JP, Coral Horn of Pink Link, Dee Hounslea of 360 Nutrition 247, Paula Gamester of The Sewing Rooms, Gabriella Bavone of Artisan Bazaar and Amanda Munden of Moo Stylist at Lancashire County Council

Director of Pink Link Coral Horn and her team will host the special event and are inviting female entrepreneurs and working women to get involved.

The day will welcome special female guests Codilia Gapare of C-Lash and Michelle Partington of Shelly’s Drinks, who will both share their stories in making their mark in business.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary since the founding of Pink Link, which has helped connect thousands of women in business through events such as socials, conferences, days out, awards and expos through their specialist membership.

Coral says about the IWD event: “‘Balance For Better’ is a well-timed choice.

Pink Link Ltd Camille Winkelmann and Coral Horn. Pink Link is based in Blackpool

She said: “Female entrepreneurs often face obstacles in the workplace that are gender specific.

“IWD 2019 call to action will help to accelerate the need for balance for women in business worldwide.”

Coral says the IWD event is the perfect opportunity for women to come together, make connections, forge new relationships and to grow their business.

Coral adds: “We are blown away by the calibre of businesses that we see at Pink Link and at the Enterprise Vision awards.

Codilia Gapare from Cheshire has battled breast cancer and will launch her new C-Lash with Eyelure, a special eye lash extension for cancer sufferers at Boots in March

“Each year, we are delighted to see more women succeeding in the workplace, often against the odds.”

What is International Women's Day?

First celebrated in 1911, more than 100 years later ,International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

IWD addresses the social, political, economic and cultural successes of women in business and raises the importance of education and career opportunities.

What is the theme behind IWD 2019?

The 2019 #BalanceforBetter campaign runs all year long. It doesn't end on International Women's Day.

The campaign theme provides a unified direction to guide and galvanize continuous collective action, with #BalanceforBetter activity reinforced and amplified all year

Balance is not a women's issue, it's a business issue. The race is on for the gender-balanced boardroom, a gender-balanced government, gender-balanced media coverage, a gender-balance of employees, more gender-balance in wealth, gender-balanced sports coverage ...

Gender balance is essential for economies and communities to thrive

Who are the guest speakers at the Pink Link IWD event?

Breast cancer survivor, Codilia Gapare, from Cheshire, has created the first false eyelashes ‘C-Lash’ for people affected by chemotherapy.

The mum-of-two, 41, has now partnered with leading lash brand Eyelure and the new lashes will launch in Boots next month.

South Lakes-based drinks maker Michelle Partington first launched ‘Shelley’s Drinks’, her specialist mulled gin, on a market stall and now has a best-selling product in Booths

The drink was a knock-out this winter with Booths selling 956 cases in just eight weeks

What's happening at the Lancashire Ribby Hall event?

Guests will enjoy the chance to network, exhibit, listen to leading business speakers and enjoy a three course lunch.

Funds will be raised during the event for Breast Cancer Care which affects both sexes.

