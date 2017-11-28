International tie-ups for Blackpool delivery firm

A Blackpool man is teaming up with international freight delivery firms in his third year of business.

Glenn Willis has run the InXpress franchise since December 2014 and during this time, he has built up his business, particularly with local companies such as Deltec; GBR Nutrition and Cubbies.

Glenn said: “We offer express, freight and mail services and we work on a daily basis with world class carriers you know and trust.

“However, InXpress is unique in that we have no vehicles but through our partners, we can arrange to ship anything, at any time, with no weight or size limitations to anywhere in the world.

“We are a service focused business, who understand the needs of our customers and deliver through the innovative use of technology, such as our own shipping portal, WebShip, combined with established relationships with key worldwide carriers.”

Founded in Rochdale in 1989, InXpress has 87 locations in the UK and partners with major carrier services throughout the world. It has its own web portal WebShip, and tracks deliveries across the world.