Inspired energy swoops for Blackpool company

A rapidly growing energy consultancy has swooped to buy another Fylde coast business to further is expansion strategy.

Inspired Energy of Kirkham is to pay £700,000 for Professional Cost Management Group (PCMG) which has its office on Avroe Crescent near Blackpool Airport.

PCMG is an overpayment recovering specialist, helping clients improve cash and increase profit margins by recovering utilities and telecoms overpayments.

It was founded in 1993 and became a limited company and was acquired by Alma Consulting Group SAS (a subsidiary of the French Ayming Group) in March 2008.

Last October, PCMG revealed it has reached the milestone of £400m recovered for its clients.

In addition to cost recovery, the company provides optimisation and management services by providing broader market knowledge to identify the appropriate tariff for customers and on-going management of change, reporting and inventory. Its clients include a significant number of FTSE 100 companies.

Inspired bosses said that the Acquisition will significantly strengthen Inspired’s cost recovery service. In parallel, the Board believes PCMG also provides the ability to leverage the opportunity presented by the deregulation of the water industry to review historic billing errors from incumbent providers.

They said the managing director will remain and key staff will be incentivised with share options. The firm will move to Kirkham in November.

Mark Dickinson, CEO of Inspired said: “We are delighted to conclude the acquisition of PCMG, which is a highly complementary addition to Inspired’s core Corporate Division. The PCMG team and brand are well respected within the sector.

We look forward to working closely with the highly experienced and knowledgeable team of PCMG and welcome them into our core Corporate Division as we continue to advance our position as a market leader.”

Inspired has moved to buy three other companies in the past year, SystemsLink,ECMand Squareone.