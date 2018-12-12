Inskip burst water main: Traffic controls in place as engineers work on water leak

A burst water main on the B5269 in Inskip near Preston (PR4) is causing water supply problems today.

United Utilities warned customers at around 6am to expect issues with water pressure.

The cause of the supply problem was later identified as a burst water main on the B5269.

A team of engineers are now repairing the leak, and traffic management is also in place while repairs take place.

A tweet from United Utilities this morning, said: "You may have noticed that the water is coming out of your tap slower than usual or may have gone off altogether.

"We have one of our inspectors looking into this at the moment and as soon as we know what the cause of the problem is we’ll let you know.

"We’re sorry about this and will try and get your taps flowing normally as quickly as we can.

"We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know what’s causing the problem."