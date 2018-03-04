Ice, floods and now empty supermarket shelves

This was the scene that greeted customers at many supermarkets across Lancashire today.

Empty shelves, like these at Asda, have become a familiar sight across the county in the wake of the big freeze.

Today, as most of the snow and ice melted away, shoppers flocked to stores to stock up on essential supplies.

But due to the disruption to roads across much of the country, many supermarkets are still awaiting much-needed deliveries.

At Asda in Fulwood today there was no milk and shoppers at the Accrington branch said shelves were empty in most of the fresh food sections of the supermarket.

Steven Nader, 36, said: "My missus only sent me out for milk, bread and carrots. I'm going to go back with none of them - she's going to think I was in the pub."

"The end is night," another shopper joked. "But seriously how are we meant to do our shopping. I came last night to do the big shop and there was nothing on the shelves. I thought it was just because it was late in the day, so I came back today and it's the same.

"I'd say it'll have to be beans on toast for tea but there's no bread."

Shoppes have been sharing photographs from a range of retailers, including Tesco, Waitrose and Morrisons, claiming that bread and milk had almost sold out and shelves were empty elswhere in the county.

