Hundreds get in a 'huddle' at Blackpool's business expo

More than 300 business people from organisations across Lancashire paid a visit to Blackpool for the fourth Business Expo.

Visitors were met with a range of exhibitors including business support agencies Boost Business Lancashire and Blackpool Unlimited plus professional services firms 828 Law and Smart Business IT to get tips on boosting their trades.

Amanda Crossley from Concierge Ninja and Sabiha Patel from Boost Business Lancashire.

This year saw the debut of “learning huddles”, where there was access to expert advice on key business topics such as cyber protections and social media marketing, as well as visiting a workplace well-being zone.

There was also a networking drop-in area.

Nichola Howard, of Launch Events North West, set up Blackpool Business Expo, which was held at The Village Resort, after recognising a lack of free, quality networking and advice for business owners like herself.

She said: “It was fantastic to have the support of the town’s business community to host our largest expo yet – we can’t thank exhibitors and visitors enough for creating such a buzz at the event.

Stacey Derome from Hampton by Hilton and Sandra Williams from The Therapists Chair

“This year we wanted to try something different with our learning huddles to give visitors a chance to have an in-depth discussion about topics that matter most to businesses in 2018 - and it worked really well.

“It was great to see visitors walk away with not only new contacts, but new knowledge that can support them to grow their businesses."

One of the Blackpool businesses exhibiting was hotel consultancy Little Touches.

Owner Tom Metcalf said: “We have spoken to lots of businesses both local and from further afield and it has been very busy.

“We have met some good potential partners and have been banging the drum for Blackpool as a 52 week resort.”

Kriss Wilson, small business adviser from Blackpool Council’s new business support service Get Started, said: “It has been lovely to meet so many local businesses and talk about the practical support on offer for Blackpool residents and Blackpool based businesses.

“It has been a very busy but enjoyable day.”