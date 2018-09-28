HSBC and TSB inundated with complaints as online banking crashes

Hundreds of HSBC and TSB mobile banking customer have taken to social media this morning to complain about an outage of the bank's online systems.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector shows hundreds of customers are reporting problems.

Some customers are greeted with a message telling them there is a "system error" when trying to access the HSBC app.

A tweet from HSBC this morning, said: "We are aware there are still intermittent issues accessing HSBC UK Mobile Banking services. Services are recovering, if you continue to experience problems please continue to retry, or our online banking services are available via browser. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

TSB also posted: "We’re aware of an issue affecting some of our customers when they are using our mobile app and Internet Banking this morning. We are working hard to fix this issue and will update again as soon as we can."

It is the second time this month that TSB has suffered issues preventing customers from accessing their accounts.

HSBC have asked customers to call 03 457 404 404 if their query is urgent.