Hotel scheme at centre of row over colour due back before Blackpool planners

Controversial plans to change the colour of a luxury hotel being built on Blackpool Promenade will go back before councillors on Tuesday.

Developers behind the £20m Sands Hotel on the Golden Mile have pledged to bring samples of the proposed black cladding to show councillors who rejected the revised colour palette when they last met.

Blackpool's planning committee turned down the updated scheme at their meeting on February 5 because it was felt the black colour and tinted windows were unsuitable for such a prominent site close to the Tower.

They are being recommended to defer the scheme this time around if they are minded to approve the designs once they get clarification.

This would allow the formal consultation period to end before approval is ratified by planning officers by March 11 at the earliest.

Developers say they are under a time constraint to get the permission through in order to continue with the next stage of work and get the hotel finished in time for the 2020 tourist season.

A report to the committee says the colour "is considered to be a key determining factor because of the setting of the building immediately to the south of the Tower".

The report adds the applicant is hoping to "address the reasons for refusal" by bringing samples of the materials to be used to the meeting.

Representatives of developer Cool Silk, owned by businessman Peter Swann, previously told the planning committee the decision to switch the colour scheme from the original palette of bronze, cream and green to black, silver and grey was because the windows of the mainly glazed building needed to be tinted for privacy and would match the black design better.

The building is also earmarked to house the Blackpool Museum, a project being spearheaded by the council, and is seen as a key component of the regeneration of the town centre.

Revised plans were submitted in December including for the hotel to be a storey lower than previously proposed with two new storeys added instead of three and 91 bedrooms instead of 96.

Plans for a basement car park with space for 55 vehicles were also dropped from the updated application. Agreement has been reached with the council to use 80 spaces at Chapel Street.

The resubmission also include a themed bar.