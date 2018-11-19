Homes plan for former Norville House Hotel in North Shore

A former hotel could be turned into homes for vulnerable families.

A planning bid to use the former Norville House Hotel on Warbreck Hill Road, North Shore, as a residential centre for up to six families has been lodged with the council.

Norville House Hotel

Applicant New Spring Family Care Ltd already operates a similar centre on Lostock Gardens in South Shore.

If the scheme is approved 18 members of staff, including 12 part-time roles, will be based at the property.

Documents lodged with the application say the company aims to provide families “with a structured, nurturing environment.”