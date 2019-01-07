HMRC warning over tax return deadline

Around 5,542,000 taxpayers have less than a month to complete their self assessment tax returns before the January 31 deadline.

In total, more than 11.5 million 2017/18 tax returns are due and HM Revenue and Customs expects the vast majority of taxpayers to complete their returns and pay any tax owed by the end of the month.

Approximately 52 per cent of taxpayers have already filed their returns, as of December 31, 2018, and more than five million have completed their returns online.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Mel Stride, pictured, said: “It is encouraging that around 52 per cent of taxpayers have already completed their self assessment tax returns. With less than one month to go before the deadline, there are still many people that need to act now. HMRC is offering support every step of the way.”

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “If you are completing self assessment for the first time or are yet to start your 2017/18 tax return, there is a wide range of support and guidance available on GOV.UK to help.”