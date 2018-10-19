High street app OFFiGO to launch full version across Lancashire

A Blackpool based website business is set to launch the full version across Lancashire by the end of this year after a 12 month pilot.

OFFiGO was founded by Dave Preston as a website and app based digital service, which tells consumers what is available to them on their local high street.

OFFiGO High street app which is to launch full version across Lancashire. Viva Blackpools page on the site.

It aims to bring shops, bars, restaurants and places to visit together online promoting daily offers and events and make it a one stop shop for customers.

He said the idea was to use the internet to help the high street rather than be a rival as it has become in many towns.

He said: “The high street isn’t dead, it needs to evolve and that needs to include digital, we see a future high street with online businesses opening brick and mortar stores.

“Hopefully over the next 12 months OFFiGO can be that link to helping bring the consumers back to spending in local stores as we will be giving businesses the platform to connect with them.”

Since launching its test site in September 2017 OFFiGO has won awards from Geovation and Ordnance survey, and recently been given access to $120,000 in support funding by tech giants IBM to help with the development of the version 2 platform.

CEO Dave Preston has also met with the high street and communities’ team of the British Government to discuss OFFiGO and how it can help improve the high streets in the UK. ​

This year OFFiGO has also been commissioned to bring a digital version for 10-16 year olds connecting this age group with opportunities available to them locally in partnership with Head start which is part of Blackpool council.

OFFiGO 2.0 is a total revamp providing geo-location features providing consumers with information that is local to them shared by local businesses.

Dave said: “The pilot proved that consumers are interested in local information on their high street with over eighty thousand different people visiting the site who collectively viewed over 1.2 million pages promoting local businesses sharing reasons to eat, drink, shop and have fun locally. We had a number of test businesses that were really pleased with the footfall they received and the stats that backed it up that it came from promoting their business with OFFiGO”

Next year there are plans to implement artificial intelligence software so consumers find what interests them most so it is personal to each user.