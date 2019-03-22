Here is the latest on the Gateside Park revamp in Grange Park

Have your say

Revamp work on resort park comes to fruition this month.

What’s happening?

Gateside Park, one of the open spaces on the Grange Park estate, is undergoing a revamp.

Who is involved?

The scheme is being organised by Keep Britain Tidy and supported by Blackpool Council and Wilko, which is paying for the work.

The project started in January and will be completed by the end of this month.

Who is carrying it out?

It is mostly being done by Barton Grange Landscapes, with artwork by Acorn Woodcraft.

What have they done?

The contractors have built a new path, known affectionately as the ‘snail trail’. They have also improved drainage on the park and added boulders to the area near the central feature of vertical poles, which can house temporary canopies which offer shelter for events and activities.

So what next?

The final phase of the work involves putting in new benches, picnic tables and bins, along with wooden carved archways at each entrance to the park. There will also be information boards, while leaflets will be distributed locally, encouraging people to make the most of the new and improved park.

What do they say?

Keep Britain Tidy’s project manager Emma Whitlock, who is co-ordinating the project, said: “It’s exciting to see the new-look park taking shape and becoming a welcoming green space for the whole community.

“Being outdoors has been shown to be beneficial for people’s physical and mental health, so hopefully local people will make the most of Gateside Park.”

Community support

Residents have been planting bulbs and 180 trees for wildlife.