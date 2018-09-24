Growing Blackpool technology firm teams up with coders for expansion

A rapidly expanding Blackpool-based voice activated technology firm has called in extra help to meet new orders.

Software development expert Godel has teamed up with Voiteq of Whitehills, to help it provide its technology used in operations, warehouse management and across supply chains.

Godel will work collaboratively with Voiteq to provide software development skills, augmenting and upskilling Voiteq’s in-house development team.

Phil Garner, product director for Voiteq said: “We had a deadline for a substantial customer project in the logistics sector that required extra resources and required a rapid ramp-up of software development skills to deliver to the timescales.

“Our in-house team of experts do a fantastic job, however the coding skills shortage is well documented in the media, and it is hard to recruit quality developers with the right skill-set to expand our team quickly.

“We were challenged with delivering ‘business as usual’ tasks, whilst scaling up our development team to replace a client’s RFID system with a voice-driven software solution.

“This led to us searching for a partner organisation to work with that we could trust to deliver a fantastic, quality service.”

Godel aims to bring improvements to the way that Voiteq’s own software engineering teams work; adopting the collaborative model for sprint retrospectives that it uses with Godel for the wider business.

Godel’s developers will share knowledge and experience with their in-house counterparts helping Voiteq to develop clean, testable and loosely-coupled code.

Mr Garner added: “Godel has a fantastic client reference list and it’s clear from speaking to their team in Belarus that they are very passionate about the technology and the code quality - which is something close to my heart.”

Paul Green, chief commercial officer at Godel said: “Voiteq has some huge customers in the supply chain and logistics sector and it’s great to be able to add Voiteq to our credentials and help to scale with the demands of its client projects.”