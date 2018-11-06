Group with four Blackpool hotels is labelled worst in country by magazine survey

A hotel chain which runs some of Blackpool’s biggest hotels has been voted the worst in the country by a consumer magazine.

Which? Travel said Britannia Hotels was the worst on its list for the sixth consecutive year, with nearly a quarter of guests making official complaints about poor customer service, shabby rooms and rubbish food.

Manchester-based Britannia runs the Metropole, The Savoy, The Norbreck Castle and the Grand (formerly the Hilton at North Shore).

In the survey, guests gave the chain, which couldn’t muster more than two stars out of five in any category, a 35 per cent customer score overall.

At the other end of the spectrum, Which? found Premier Inn, was the best (79 per cent) for the fourth year in a row.

Rory Boland, Which? Travel editor, said: “Britannia has superb locations, fabulous buildings – but terrible hotels.”