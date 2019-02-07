Green light at last for flats plan at former eyesore Poulton pub

What’s happening?

Proposals to build 12 flats on the site of the former Royal Oak pub in Poulton have finally received the green light after a number of delays. Wyre planners approved the scheme, on the corner of Breck Road and Station Road, on Wednesday.

Why was there a delay?

The applicants, developers Singleton and Smart, actually received planning permission last September but then requested a change to one of the conditions, which meant the application had to come before planners again. They provided documents to show that if they had to pay a financial contribution of £136,153 towards a primary school place and affordable housing, which is standard practice, the project would be financially impossible. The application has now been granted without them having to make the contribution.

Was that the only delay?

No, the scheme went before the planning committee on another previous occasion but was delayed for technical reasons.

What does the scheme consist of?

The project will replicate the style of the original pub, with white rendered walls, grey slate roofing and sash windows. However, although the new building will follow the footprint of the old pub, in areas it will extend beyond the limits of that building and will be higher in parts.

Is the flats projects popular?

There has been one objection, which states that the application is too close to another property on Breck Road and has a “poor design, resulting on poor quality housing”. However, others have welcomed the scheme as the pub had become an eyesore, attracting firebugs and vandals.