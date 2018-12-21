Green launch for Blackpool eco-friendly bottles firm

Richard Attenborough’s Blue Planet II this year graphically illustrated the harm plastic waste does to our oceans and with that in mind a new Blackpool company is aiming to do its bit to help.

EC Ecology, based at Shorebury Point off Amy Johnson Way, was set up to offer stylish alternatives to throw-away plastic bottles and drinking vessels.

EC Ecology bottle designs

It was founded by Carly and Andrew Green, of St Annes, who used to run the Giggles Nursery in Lytham.

Carly, who is a mum of three, said it was the sheer number of disposable plastic vessels in the world and experience of leaky water bottles in school bags that inspired the business.

Andrew, the author and illustrator of popular children’s book “Who’s Taken It?” has come up with the printed designs with a child-friendly range and one for adults.

Carly said: “We have been working on the products for some months.

“The whole issue of single use plastics is so important at the moment, we have three boys and you naturally think about what sort of planet they are going to inherit.

“The bottles are double walled, vacuum insulated, food grade stainless steel with beautiful designs and eco-friendly packaging.

“We are operating two avenues, as business to consumer and business to business, supplying stainless steel champagne flutes and drinks vessels which are ideal for events and festivals which want to be more green and not have the disposable plastic glasses.

“We have aimed at the quality end of the market.

“It is important that children hydrate at school but I think most parents have had experience of leaky drinks bottles in school bags, but these are leak free.”

The team had a launch event for the business and Carly says early sales have been strong.

Andrew said: “The business was established to combat pollution from single use plastic for the oceans and landfill.

“We have been working with the Carbon Trust and the Chamber of Commerce to develop our range.”