'Great shame': Reactions to shock closure of Blackpool Park golf course

The sudden closure of Blackpool Park golf course has shocked sports fans across the Fylde coast.

Calls have been made for a new operator to step in after the firm in charge ran into financial trouble, leaving some staff at the club jobless.

READ MORE: Blackpool golf course closed as operator goes into administration

Corporate recovery specialists Butcher Woods of Birmingham confirmed to The Gazette on Thursday that Mack Trading Amenity Management Group had gone into creditor voluntary liquidation and they would be dealing with the process.

The course has shut - along with several others run by the firm - but the clubhouse remains open.

Blackpool Council, which handed over the running of the course to Mack in 2011, said it was speaking to the insolvency practitioner to find out more about the situation.

Gazette readers were quick to have their say on the news on social media.

Pete Bend said: "Played the course last Thursday. Terrible condition. Crying shame because in the years it was looked after it was a fabulous course."

Gavin Challiner added: "I hope that a private buyer steps in and it continues to be a golf course and I don't even play golf.

"If no one steps in they should extend the club house side and extend Stanley Park with some paths and picnic tables rather than develop on it."

Martin Hey: "If someone bought that it would be a great private course. Just needs looking after."

Dan Turner wrote: "Great golf course, always needed a bit of TLC, shame if it doesn't re-open."

Tony Johnstone said: "Great shame, fantastic course in its day."

Gillian Lee agreed: "This is very sad news."

Pat Forrest added: "What a great shame."

And Mandy Walsh said she was "gutted" by the news.