"Great idea" or "Burn them all"? Your reaction to Margaret Thatcher's face on a £50 note

News that former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher could be the face of the new £50 note was met with derision and joy in equal measure.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney announced earlier this year that the new version of the £50 note will “celebrate British achievement in science”.

Surprisingly, there was no one on the fence with this one; here's a selection of your comments.

I wouldn't even use toilet paper if her face was on it, she started the ruin on this country

Andrew Naylor

Burn them all

Chelsie Gardner

Greatest PM except for Churchill.

Paul Swallow

She unlike a few others did not bow down to pressure...she made some bad decisions and some dam good ones and stood up to the unions...I am from her era as a P M. So I know what we went through. The best PM we have had in my time . all 80 years of it.

Margaret Wyatt

We wouldn't have this utter shambles with Europe if she was in charge.

Gerrard 'Fred' Aspinall

Stick a joker on it. The country is run by them and no doubt will be for years yet!!

Steven King

People furious about her face on the note..... Until they get a handful of them. 50 quid is 50 quid

Paul Flinders

Whatever anyone says about Mrs Thatcher we have never had a PM anywhere near as good since, yes she did some things i did not agree with such as the miners but look who we had after, don't even try telling me Blair was even on the same planet or Brown the great pension robber.

Bryn Rees

Ask your selfs these questions. Do I have a £50 note in my wallet/purse. Most likely answer. No. Have I been given a £50 note from an ATM. Most likely answer No. Have I been given a £50 note. Most likely answer No. I work for a family owned group of supermarkets based around the north of England I get 1 or 2 per month through the till.

Trevor Bailey

Who’s furious? Mixed bag really. Strong woman.. first female PM. Definitely

Paul Lambert

No to Maggie. Alan Turing would be a good shout.

Shaun Patrick Hampton

