Go ahead given for transformation of Blackpool's Halfway House pub

The future of a historic Blackpool pub looks to have been secured after proposals to transform the building into a family-friendly restaurant were approved by the council.

Town hall planners used their delegated powers to agree an application to restore the Halfway House on the corner of St Annes Road and Squires Gate Lane, which has been shrouded in scaffolding for months.

Work on the hostelry, which dates back to the 19th century, had stalled after structural problems were found and the previous owner walked away from the project.

Manchester-based brewery Joseph Holt then stepped in and submitted a planning application in September to refurbish the pub after buying the site.

According to papers lodged with the application, former owner Enterprise Inns "abandoned planned refurbishment works" when it discovered serious structural problems in the building.

A design statement accompanying the application warned the building was "in danger of not surviving."

It added: "The applicant has taken on a building that has serious construction and repair problems that require a not inconsiderable financial investment to deal with and give this building a new lease of life.

"Joseph Holt Ltd has committed to the costly repairs (£1.8m total investment), as they believe there is a future for the building in the form of a family-based restaurant."

There will also be a public bar and work will include making the external brickwork safe, completion of the re-roofing in slate and removal of defective chimneys and dormers.

Extensions are proposed to create a family dining area and a larger kitchen.

Other changes include extending the car park and creating new outdoor terraces and a children's play area.

Joseph Holt already operates a number of restaurant-style pubs including the Water's Edge in St Annes.

The Halfway House, which is locally listed, was built around 1899 but there has been an inn on the site since around 1835.