Go ahead for next phase of future vision for Blackpool

A five-year blueprint to take Blackpool through its next phase of transformation has been approved by council leaders.

Blackpool's executive committee agreed the updated Council Plan which sets out ambitions between now and 2024 at its meeting on Monday (Jan 21).

Council-owned companies are earmarked to play a major role, with expansion of the Sandcastle Waterpark and the introduction of an all-electric bus fleet by Blackpool Transport among the ambitions for the future.

Improvements in homes, schools and health as well as proposals to increase job opportunities through the Airport Enterprise Zone are also laid out in the refreshed Council Plan, which was first adopted in 2015.

The report says: "Blackpool is Britain's number one family resort. This plan seeks to build on this position over the next five years, getting the town ready for even higher aspirations in the future.

"The next five years will see us delivering on our ambition to take our visitor offer well beyond the basics expected of any modern resort."

This includes recently unveiled plans for a £300m new attraction on the Central Station site which will harness the latest in virtual reality technology.

A new Performance Management Framework has been developed by the council which will see the plan monitored and scrutinised quarterly through a set of indicators.

Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said: “We are confident the journey we are on is capable of delivering a first-class tourism product, diversifying our employment base, revitalising the town centre, and, most importantly, giving a better quality of life to our residents and enormous opportunities for our young people.”

The last decade has seen around £300m of investment in Blackpool including improved sea defences, a renewed tramway and refurbishment of the Tower and Winter Gardens.

A further £100m investment is being ploughed into the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens, the tram extension and new hotels.