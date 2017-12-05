Global entrepreneur's £100,000 to help Blackpool youngsters

An international entrepreneur is to give £100,000 to a youth charity to help children in his hometown.

Network marketing specialist Cliff Walker is offering support to the Boathouse Youth charity is a bid to “give something back” the town he grew up in.

Cliff, who lives in Montevideo, Uruguay, but who has worked all over the world, said growing up in Blackpool was among his happiest memories and he wanted to help today’s youngsters enjoy themselves and learn life skills to let them move on in life.

He said: “I have helped build some very large global distribution networks and network marketing has enabled me to live the way I want to live. Now I want to contribute back to the town I loved.

“When I grew up in Blackpool in the 70s and 80s it was the place to be, bustling lively everyone wanted to go there.

“But it has had some bad times and deprivation in certain areas is well documented. Many children grow up in families where parents and even grandparents have drug problems and do not work.

“I used to do volunteering work with Barnardo’s and I love the work that the Boathouse Youth does. They offer life skills which don’t always get taught in schools such as goal setting, time management, communication.”

Cliff and his wife Bev have pledged £100,000 in total to be given over a four year period to the Lytham Road charity as it looks to find sponsors in the business world. They “handed over” the money via Skype from Uruguay.

Laurance Hancock, from the Boathouse Youth project, said they were delighted to get the support.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted. We are trying to work in partnership with local businesses to get them to invest in the young people and our services so this is wonderful.

“We put on in excess of 25 sessions a week for five to 18-year-olds including the Duke of Edinburgh schemes, indoor and outdoor sports, residential experiences, days out camping and first aid training.

"We provide a vital service in the absence of a statutory youth service and we are trying to raise money at the moment. It was great when Cliff and Bev presented the money to members of our seniors section.”