Fylde women's day event highlights triumphs against adversity

Women from across the North West got together to celebrate female entrepreneurship and the positive impact that networking has on women in business at Ribby Hall.

The event from Blackpool-based networking group Pink Link saw sponsor, the Bowker Motor Group represented by four leading female employees.

Codilia Gapare

Amy Lancaster, group marketing manager said “The success of women in business is very important to Bowker Motor Group.

“The car industry is often perceived as predominantly male, but many female colleagues enjoy successful careers in key roles throughout our business. And their success empowers us all.

“That’s why it was so important for us to support International Women’s Day with Pink Link.”

International Women’s Day saw more than thirty businesses exhibited their products and services and reported a successful outcome. After the morning session, 120 businesswomen sat down for lunch and to listen to three speakers.

Jen Coulston-Herrman shared her experiences as a hostage negotiator for the police force. As she rose through the ranks her career was peppered with occurrences of gender inequality. However, her spirit helped her to succeed in the male dominated organisation.

Lancashire County Council’s chairman, Anne Cheetham OBE gave a rousing speech about how she had seen the changes in women’s equality over her lifetime.

As a strong supporter of women’s rights, she said “Pink Link and the Enterprise Vision Awards champion female entrepreneurs and give women a wonderful opportunity to highlight their achievements.

The third speaker of the day, Codilia Gapare, showed how adversity can be overcome. She discovered she had breast cancer on the same day as her interview for a law degree at university.

The gruelling treatment that followed meant that her studies had to be put on hold. However, it was her personal experience of the side-effects that led her to create C-Lash, the first false eyelashes for people who have lost their lashes.

One of the common threads throughout was struggles that women deal with when balancing family responsibilities and a career.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link and the Enterprise Vision Awards said: “The room was energised! It was fantastic to spend the day with so many women supporting and encouraging each other and talking about how they have felt inspired and motivated. This year, we have brought together over 200 women in two events to mark IWD.

Pink Link launched IWD2019 in Cumbria. As well as a retail led business panel the event had international motivational life coach, Dr Cheryl Chapman from Fleetwood to inspire the women present to "Find Their Reason Why".