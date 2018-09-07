Fylde translation firm in website link-up

Kirkham based translation and language service provider, Language Insight, has partnered with the globally-used WordPress multilingual plugin, WPML, enabling website translations for existing and potential customers.

The partnership comes after record sales growth for the 2017-2018 financial year, increased staff intake due to business growth and further plans to expand into new territories for the company.

Working with WPML enables Language Insight to continue to deliver high-quality website translation to businesses across the globe with the added ease offered by the WPML plugin to the translation process.

Language Insight’s Associate Director, Stacey Harwood said: “This partnership with WPML is all about making the website translation process hassle free for our clients who may be put off by the intricacies of the usual process, that isn’t the case with WPML.

“WPML makes the whole process run smoothly and ultimately improves the efficiency of the operation.”

WordPress is a web content management system used by millions of businesses to reach new audiences worldwide.