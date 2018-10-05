Fylde spa hotel up for national award

The SPA Hotel at Ribby Hall Village has reached the final stage of a national competition to find The Best Day Spa in the country.

The Good Spa Guide Awards take place each year to reward excellence in spa provision and they are the most recognised spa-related awards in the UK. The SPA Hotel at Ribby Hall Village entered the Awards in the Best Day Spa category and were selected as finalists by a panel of expert judges.

It is one of the Readers’ Choice Awards in which the final outcome is decided by the spa customers themselves. Voting is under way. The news follows the SPA Hotel retaining its Five Bubble rating from the Good Spa Guide which it has held since opening in 2011.

Bosses at Ribby Hall Village invested £0.5m at the beginning of the year to improve and enhance the facilities at The SPA Hotel.

Spa Manager Jane Tregonning says, “All the improvements we made contribute significantly to the enjoyment of The SPA for day visitors. We’ve had such positive feedback from our customers, so we’re delighted that the Awards judges have recognised the improvements.”