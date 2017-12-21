Fylde pupils see world of work via TV service

Youngsters have been getting a taste of the world of work thanks to a new project developed in the county.

The Learning Live team is aiming to inspire young people to think about career choices, by connecting them directly to local employers via live TV broadcasts.

Backed by the LEP’s Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, the ‘Learn Live’ programme has already seen nearly 40 schools taking part from across the county.

Thousands of pupils from the area have been able to experience first-hand what life is like in the offices, factories, workshops, construction sites, shops, warehouses and labs of some of the region’s SMEs - without having to leave the classroom.

Learn Live’s founder and managing director Stuart Heaton said: “Despite the great efforts of careers advisors and teachers, it can be very hard to show young people what the world of work is really like.”

Dr Michele Lawty-Jones from the LEP’s Skills Hub said: “We fully support Learn Live as it fits perfectly with our school engagement and employability strategies to bring companies and learners closer together.”