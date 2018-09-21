Fylde passengers set to face more problems on the railway

Fylde coast rail travellers are set to face further disruption after talks between train operator Northern and the RMT union over driver only operations.

The two had been to arbitration service ACAS to discuss the matter. Northern wants to operate trains without guards, while the union says this would be unsafe for staff and passengers, especially elderly, disabled or vulnerable passengers.

Staff are already set to walk out this Saturday, September 22, and September 29.

Now they have scheduled strikes for three more Saturdays - October 6, 13, 20.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash blamed the company and said: “This dispute, and the further industrial action we have announced today, would have been entirely preventable if the company had listened to the unions deep-seated safety concerns, had taken them seriously, stuck to their earlier commitments and had put passenger safety before profit.

“In spite of the collapse of this week’s talks at ACAS, RMT will not be deterred in its efforts and will continue to campaign both industrially and politically to ensure passengers using Arriva Rail North Train Services are afforded the respect they deserve and are provided with a continued and guaranteed safe, secure and accessible railway.

"RMT remains available for genuine and meaningful talks around the guard guarantee and we await a response from the company to that offer.

"We thank the travelling public for their continuing understanding and support throughout this dispute which is all about their safety and security.”

A statement on Northern Rials website said: "We expect to run around 30% of services and all customers are advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the rail network.

"Unfortunately, on some routes, we aren't able to run services, while others have a limited service. On those routes where we are able to operate trains, we expect all services to be extremely busy. We also have replacement bus services available on some routes where trains aren’t running.

"All customers are advised to check before travelling and, where necessary, may want to seek alternative modes of transport.

"Our priority during a strike is to keep you informed and on the move. At any time you can keep up-to-date by following us on social media: @northernassist