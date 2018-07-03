Fylde nuclear fuel makers welcome Government's 'Nuclear Deal'

Nuclear workers on the Fylde are hopeful that a new commitment by the Government may help safeguard hi-tech jobs.

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark has unveiled “an ambitious deal with the nuclear sector to ensure that nuclear energy continues to power the UK for years to come”.

In the Nuclear Sector Deal said to be worth £200m, the Government has said it is looking to focus on innovation to develop the technology and skills needed to maintain the UK’s position as a world leading nuclear country.

It includes researching Small Modular Reactor technology and new power stations for which Westinghouse’s Springfields factory at Salwick on the Fylde could provide nuclear fuel.

It also looks to cut the cost of new nuclear by 30 percent by 2030, offering £44m for research and development for Advanced Modular reactors, to develop a £40m thermal hydraulics facility in North Wales to support new nuclear technology and money for fusion research.

A spokesman from Springfields said: “Westinghouse welcomes the UK Government’s announcement for the Nuclear Sector Deal, which demonstrates the UK’s commitment to ensure that civil nuclear power remains an integral part of the UK’s energy future, as committed to in the Industrial Strategy.

"As a global leader in the nuclear industry, and at the forefront of the UK nuclear sector, Westinghouse remains fully-committed to supporting the UK Government and our partners across the UK nuclear sector, to deliver safe, clean and more affordable energy to the UK.”

Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: “Nuclear energy not only fuels our power supply, it fuels local jobs, wages, economic prosperity and drives UK innovation.

“This Sector Deal marks an important moment for the Government and industry to work collectively to deliver the modern Industrial Strategy.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “The announcement of a nuclear sector deal is great news because once again it demonstrates this government’s commitment to investing in the nuclear sector.

It opens the way for the further development of Small Modular Reactor technology in which Westinghouse are world leaders. It presents huge potential for the area, ensuring that Fylde benefits from future nuclear industry contracts.”