Fylde marketing agency's delight after award win

Warton-based marketing agency, ICG is celebrating after being crowned Best Small Agency (up to 30 employees) at Prolific North’s Northern Marketing Awards 2018.

Now in their sixth year, the awards celebrate the excellence and achievements of the crème de la crème of the northern marketing industry.

This year’s winners were announced by BBC Radio 5 live presenters, Chris Warburton and Sam Walker, at Manchester’s Hilton Deansgate.

Simon Couchman, creative director at ICG, said the award win has provided the perfect way to kick-start the Harbour Lane company’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

He said: “We couldn’t be prouder to be recognised as the Best Small Agency, winning this award is one of the highlights of 2018. We’ve had a great year of client wins, new staff joining the ICG family and this is an amazing achievement for all of the team. As ICG turns 25 next year this award has also enabled us to start the celebrations early.”

ICG’s latest accolade makes two award wins for the agency this month. It was named Active Workplace of the Year 2018 at the Fylde Council’s Sports Awards.