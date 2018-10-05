Fylde firm hails sales stalwart

A long-standing staff member at a Fylde countryside firm has been hailed for his 30-year commitment to the job.

Kevin Duffy, pet sales manager at Trilanco, celebrates his 30th year working at the equine, pet and agricultural products wholesaler this month.

Kevin joined the business in 1988 and is one of Wesham-based Trilanco’s longest serving workers.

His first role was in the warehouse where he progressed within the team from warehouse operative, picking and packing products, to dispatch supervisor and stock controller.

Kevin then became part of the delivery team, driving all over the North of England in one of Trilanco’s vans for five years.

Kevin said: “When I was delivering products, it was the first time I spoke with customers and I learned a lot about the products they needed – this is where my bug for selling started.”

In 2000, Kevin joined Trilanco’s in-house telesales team processing orders and sharing information about product offers and promotions. He fondly remembers this role as a time when he developed relationships with the customers he spoke with on a regular basis, some of whom he still speaks with today.

Kevin’s role in sales transitioned from being based in the office to being field-based, and in 2006 he became an area sales manager, overseeing accounts for customers situated along the M62, in Ireland and in the Isle of Man.

Kevin was also instrumental in the growth of Trilanco’s own brand, Easidri. He exhibited Easidri’s pet products on the show circuit and supported retailer open days for over 10 years.

In 2017, Kevin became pet sales manager, focusing on Trilanco’s pet product offering and supporting customers throughout the UK to develop their pet business.

Kevin said: “As Trilanco has developed, I’ve also been able to grow, and I’ve enjoyed a variety of roles. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all my customers and colleagues, past and present, for their support.”

Martin Balmer, managing director at Trilanco, said: “Kev has supported the business in various roles over the years and has always approached new challenges in a positive way.

“It’s great to see individuals progress in the business. Congratulations to Kev on his 30 years at Trilanco – and may there be many more.”