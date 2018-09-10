Fylde firm called in to build new luxury car showroom

Kirkham construction firm Warden is set to start work on a new Porsche showroom in Lancashire.

The 43,000 sq ft centre for Bowker of Preston is off Watery Lane near the Dock where demolition was completed in July.

Warden managing director Richard Kenworthy said: “Everyone at Warden is delighted to be working with Bowker Motor Group on such a prestigious retail development. It’s an area of Preston that many of us have driven past all our lives. That’s why we are proud to be part of a construction project which will transform the area.”

Chief executive, Paul Bowker, said: “Bowker Motor Group’s strategy to work with the world’s most prestigious automotive brands unlocks exciting opportunities for other local businesses too. That’s why we spoke to a selection highly-regarded Lancashire construction companies before we appointed Warden.”