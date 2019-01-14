Fylde farmers' concerns over Brexit effect

The uncertainties around Brexit and how it will impact the rural sector remains among the top concerns for farmers in 2019, a solicitor has revealed.

The warning comes as the specialist rural team at regional law firm Napthens has revealed it has now signed up more than 60 farmers to its Farm Future service.

It is a fixed cost service to support farmers through practical issues and challenges – such as running and developing a successful farming business, owning and managing land, complying with regulations and succession planning.

Andrew Holden, head of Rural at Napthens, said: “We know from speaking to clients that they are facing a range of pressures and concerns as they plan for 2019, and the team reports that chief among these is the uncertainty around Brexit.

“Businesses are concerned about the possible lack of workforce with many growers and pickers struggling to recruit a European workforce even before Brexit. There are other worries too such as the changing exchange rate which could impact the Basic Payment exchange rate or import/export prices.”