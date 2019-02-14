Fylde coast women focus on balance for International business day

Balance and equality will be the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day and county women will get their chance to have their say.

This year, more than 120 women in business from across the region will come together at the IWD event at Ribby Hall Village near Wrea Green.

Codilia Gapare

Organisers Pink Link Ladies said that as awareness grows over gender inequality, the theme for 2019 International Women’s Day on 8 March “Balance For Better” was a well-timed choice.

They said female entrepreneurs often face obstacles in the workplace that are gender specific. IWD 2019’s call to action will help to accelerate the need for balance for women in business worldwide.

Many women find female networking events the ideal place to make connections, forge new relationships and to grow their business.

Coral Horn, Pink Link Ladies director, said: “We are blown away by the calibre of businesses that we see at Pink Link and at the Enterprise Vision awards. Each year, we are delighted to see more women succeeding in the workplace, often against the odds.”

The Lancashire event will host business speaker Codilia Gapare of C-Lash.

Breast cancer survivor, Codilia Gapare, has created the first false eyelashes C-Lash for people affected by chemotherapy.

She said: “Life never works out quite the way you expect it to. This does not always have to be a bad thing, because if you open yourself to possibilities, life can take you to places beyond your wildest dreams.”

Guests will get the chance to network, exhibit, listen to leading business speakers and enjoy a three course lunch. Funds will be raised for Breast Cancer Care.